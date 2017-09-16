What to Watch on Saturday: Vanessa Hudgens wrangles a rattlesnake with Bear Grylls

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (10 p.m., NBC) – Bear and Vanessa Hudgens rappel from a helicopter into the high Sierra. They also evade a boulder avalanche, summit a massive dormant volcano and encounter a rattlesnake.
Also on tonight . . .
Halt and Catch Fire (9 p.m., AMC) – Joe confesses to Gordon while Cameron faces past mistakes.
Oprah’s Master Class (10 p.m., OWN) – Oprah talks to Shaquille O’Neal about this journey to becoming an NBA Hall-of-Famer and four-time champion.
Rescue Dog to Super Dog (10 p.m., Animal Planet) – Nate rescues a Havanese for Diana, who lost part of her leg in a rock climbing accident.
Swamp Murders (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) – A 32-year-old’s body is pulled from the shore of Lake Michigan.
