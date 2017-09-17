Stephen Colbert will host the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on CBS.
What to Watch on Sunday: The Emmy Awards and the start of Ken Burns’ ‘Vietnam War’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

September 17, 2017 6:00 AM

Primetime Emmy Awards (8 p.m., CBS) - Stephen Colbert hosts the 69th annual Emmy Awards.

The Vietnam War (8 p.m., UNC-TV) - In the first part of this new 10-part Ken Burns documentary series, Vietnam emerges independent after nearly a century of French colonial rule. This will air at 8 p.m. nightly Sept. 17-21 and Sept. 24-28.

Also on . . .

NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Ralph Hardy talks about “Argos: The Story of Odysseus as Told by His Loyal Dog”

The Orville (8 p.m., Fox) - Ed and Kelly are prisoners in a replica of their former home.

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (10 p.m., National Geographic) - In the season finale, Captain Greg Mayer f the Fishin’ Frenzy and Captain Tyler McLaughlin of the Pinwheel fish head-to-head as they fight to reel in their last catches of the season.

The Strain (10 p.m., FX) – Quinlan conceives a desperate plan in the series finale.

Vice Principals (10:30 p.m., HBO) – Gamby returns to a dramatically changed North Jackson High in the Season 2 premiere.

