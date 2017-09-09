What to Watch on Saturday: NC-based service dog group gets help from ‘Pit Bulls & Parolees’

More Videos

Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees' 2:12

Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees'

Pause
Football fans: how to cut your cable and still watch your games 2:06

Football fans: how to cut your cable and still watch your games

NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down' 2:49

NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down'

UNC board bans civil rights center from giving legal help to poor, minorities 4:25

UNC board bans civil rights center from giving legal help to poor, minorities

Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches 1:11

Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches

Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, kills four 0:49

Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, kills four

Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida: Jose now at Category 4 0:33

Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida: Jose now at Category 4

Hurricane Irma: NC still under State of Emergency into weekend 3:12

Hurricane Irma: NC still under State of Emergency into weekend

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

Hurricane Irma leaves destruction after passing over British Virgin Islands 0:13

Hurricane Irma leaves destruction after passing over British Virgin Islands

  • Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees'

    Canines for Service, a group established in 1996 in Wilmington by co-founder Rick Haiston is featured on Saturday's episode on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees.'

Canines for Service, a group established in 1996 in Wilmington by co-founder Rick Haiston is featured on Saturday's episode on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees.' Animal Planet
Canines for Service, a group established in 1996 in Wilmington by co-founder Rick Haiston is featured on Saturday's episode on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees.' Animal Planet
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Saturday: NC-based service dog group gets help from ‘Pit Bulls & Parolees’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

September 09, 2017 6:00 AM

Pit Bulls and Parolees (9 p.m., Animal Planet) – The Wilmington, N.C.-based service dog organization Canines for Service reaches out to Villalobos in an attempt to find a new dog for their program.

Also on tonight . . .

Surviving Harvey: Animals After the Storm (8 p.m., Animal Planet) – This special program profiles heroic animal rescues during Hurricane Harvey, which left thousands of people and animals homeless. The show features daring rescues, dramatic reunions and inspiring adoptions.

Double Mommy (8 p.m., Lifetime) – In this movie, Ryan discovers his friend Bryce is the father of one of his girlfriend’s twin babies and that he date-raped her at a party. But Bryce will stop at nothing to clear is name.

Halt and Catch Fire (9 p.m., AMC) – Joe and Gordon hire a team of websurfers to map the web.

Oprah’s Master Class (10 p.m., OWN) – Oprah talks to hip-hop star and actor LL Cool J, a Grammy winner and one of the stars of “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees'

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.