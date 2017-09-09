What to Watch on Saturday: NC-based service dog group gets help from ‘Pit Bulls & Parolees’

Pit Bulls and Parolees (9 p.m., Animal Planet) – The Wilmington, N.C.-based service dog organization Canines for Service reaches out to Villalobos in an attempt to find a new dog for their program.
Also on tonight . . .
Surviving Harvey: Animals After the Storm (8 p.m., Animal Planet) – This special program profiles heroic animal rescues during Hurricane Harvey, which left thousands of people and animals homeless. The show features daring rescues, dramatic reunions and inspiring adoptions.
Double Mommy (8 p.m., Lifetime) – In this movie, Ryan discovers his friend Bryce is the father of one of his girlfriend’s twin babies and that he date-raped her at a party. But Bryce will stop at nothing to clear is name.
Halt and Catch Fire (9 p.m., AMC) – Joe and Gordon hire a team of websurfers to map the web.
Oprah’s Master Class (10 p.m., OWN) – Oprah talks to hip-hop star and actor LL Cool J, a Grammy winner and one of the stars of “NCIS: Los Angeles.”
