Former NBA star Derek Fisher with his dance partner Sharna Burgess in the new season of “Dancing with the Stars.”
What to Watch on Monday: New season with new celebs on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

September 18, 2017 6:00 AM

Dancing with the Stars (8 p.m., ABC) – The 25th season starts and the celebrities include Drew Scott, one half of the “Property Brothers”; “Shark Tank” investor Barbara Corcoran; NFL star Terrell Owens; former NBA star Derek Fisher; Frankie Muniz of “Malcolm in the Middle”; Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey; and 80s pop star Debbie Gibson.

The Vietnam War (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – In part two, President John F. Kennedy and his advisers consider how deeply the U.S. should get involved in South Vietnam.

Gone: The Forgotten Women of Ohio (8:30 p.m., Spike) – In the finale, investigators reveal to families what they have uncovered.

Midnight, Texas (10 p.m., NBC) – In the season finale (no word on renewal), Manfred leads the Midnighters to take back the town from the evil forces occupying it.

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.