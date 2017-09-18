What to Watch on Monday: New season with new celebs on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Dancing with the Stars (8 p.m., ABC) – The 25th season starts and the celebrities include Drew Scott, one half of the “Property Brothers”; “Shark Tank” investor Barbara Corcoran; NFL star Terrell Owens; former NBA star Derek Fisher; Frankie Muniz of “Malcolm in the Middle”; Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey; and 80s pop star Debbie Gibson.
The Vietnam War (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – In part two, President John F. Kennedy and his advisers consider how deeply the U.S. should get involved in South Vietnam.
Gone: The Forgotten Women of Ohio (8:30 p.m., Spike) – In the finale, investigators reveal to families what they have uncovered.
Midnight, Texas (10 p.m., NBC) – In the season finale (no word on renewal), Manfred leads the Midnighters to take back the town from the evil forces occupying it.
Comments