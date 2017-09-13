UNC-TV’s new content director ‘learned to spell by watching Sesame Street’

UNC-TV has named Raleigh native Travis E. Mitchell as its new senior director of content.
Mitchell, who starts his new position on Sept. 18, will be responsible for the content broadcast on the public media network’s four channels and its online properties. UNC’s channels are: UNC-TV, the main channel; UNC-EX, which offers travel, culture, science, nature, history and outdoor adventure programming; NC Channel, which has programming relevant to North Carolina; and Rootle, a channel devoted to PBS’ award-winning programming for kids.
Mitchell, 47, has served as a member of UNC-TV’s advisory board, and was at one time the chief operating officer and executive vice president of the MBC Network (aka The Black Family Channel). More recently, Mitchell was the president of Communities In Schools (CIS) of Wake County.
In a press release from UNC-TV, Mitchell noted the importance of UNC-TV programming growing up:
“UNC-TV was there for me and my grandmother when I would return to my home in Southeast Raleigh from pre-school and elementary school while my mother headed to graduate school to obtain two master’s degrees in education. I learned to spell by watching ‘Sesame Street;’ how to do math by watching ‘The Electric Company;’ and my mind was opened to the vastness of the universe and its endless possibility by watching ‘3-2-1 Contact.’ Somewhere across the state there is a little boy or girl coming home after school. I want to make sure that UNC-TV is there for them, too, just like it was for me.”
Mitchell has a master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a certificate in executive education from the Harvard University John F. Kennedy School of Government. He received a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Morgan State University in Baltimore, where he played varsity basketball and was editor of the campus newspaper. Mitchell is a graduate of Enloe High School in Raleigh, where he lives with his wife and their daughter.
