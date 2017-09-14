How you can watch football on NBC and Fox if WRAL is still fighting with U-verse

Maybe you won’t need this – fingers and toes crossed – but if Capitol Broadcasting and AT&T U-verse don’t kiss and make up by Saturday, U-verse customers could potentially miss out on some great college and NFL games airing on NBC and Fox.
The college schedule looks like this on Saturday:
▪ Furman at NC State at noon on NBC.
▪ Army at Ohio State at 4:30 p.m. on Fox.
▪ Texas at USC at 8:30 p.m. on Fox.
(Also Saturday, there’s PGA Tour golf at 3:30 p.m. on NBC.)
The NFL schedule looks like this on Sunday:
▪ Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. on Fox.
▪ Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos at 4:30 p.m. on Fox.
▪ Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.
(Also Sunday, more PGA Tour golf on NBC.)
Here’s how to get NBC and Fox without cable
▪ Your best bet is to get an antenna. You can get a great HD indoor antenna for very little on Amazon or at big box stores or electronics stores. Even if you’re not a cord-cutter, this can come in handy when the cable is out for whatever reason. An antenna will get you all the broadcast channels and a handful of other channels (no cable channels, though).
▪ ACC Network Extra. The NC State game should be available this way, and you can access it on computers, smartphones, tablets and TVs that are capable of streaming ESPN/WatchESPN (that’s ACC’s partner in this endeavor). You just need your U-Verse password. The full instructions are in our How to Watch ACC Network Extra guide.
▪ The ACC website. If you want to watch on your computer, phone or tablet (instead of TV), most ACC games – including Saturday’s NC State game – are available at theacc.com.
▪ NBC and Fox websites and apps. NBC streams primetime series at nbc.com or on the NBC app. NBC Sports often streams Notre Dame or NFL football and other sports at NBCsports.com or on the NBC Sports app. FOX streams its primetime series at fox.com or on the Fox Now app. Fox Sports often streams Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 college and NFL football games live at foxsportsgo.com or on the the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll likely need your U-verse password to access these.
▪ An alternate streaming service. You’re probably not paying for a service like Sling or Playstation Vue if you’re also paying for U-verse, but just in case ... use it to get NBC and Fox. We have more info on those services in our Cordcutter’s Guide to Watching College Football and the NFL.
