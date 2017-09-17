Raleigh and Durham folks were nominated in major Emmy categories Sunday. Here’s how they did.

We’re watching the Emmy Awards Show Sunday night with an eye toward the locals who are up for major awards.
Matt and Ross Duffer, aka The Duffer Brothers, grew up in Durham and are named nominees for three awards for the Netflix series they created, “Stranger Things”: Writing for a Drama, Directing for a Drama and Best Drama Series.
Raleigh native Evan Rachel Wood is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for her role on HBO’s “Westworld.”
The first of the awards given out – Writing for a Drama – unfortunately didn’t go to the Duffer Brothers. Bruce Miller picked it up for the critically acclaimed Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Time for the second of our awards of the night – Directing for a Drama – and the award goes to Reed Morano for, you guessed it, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
The third award we had our eyes on tonight was Evan Rachel Wood’s Best Actress in a Drama nomination. Once again, “The Handmaid’s Tale” swoops in in and Elisabeth Moss gets the prize.
The final award of the night is our last chance to claim a small piece of Emmy for the Triangle. It’s the Best Drama category, with “Stranger Things” nominated. Guess which show won? “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Remember, it’s an honor just to be nominated.
