(L-R): Matt LeBlanc as Adam Burns, Liza Snyder as Andi Burns, Victoria Justice as Sophia and Grace Kaufman as Kate Burns in “Man with a Plan” on CBS.
What to Watch on Monday: ‘Man With a Plan’ takes ‘Me, Myself & I’ slot on CBS

By Brooke Cain

November 13, 2017 6:30 AM

Man With a Plan (8:30 p.m., CBS) – Season 2 of this Matt LeBlanc sitcom returns a bit early, with “Me, Myself & I” cruelly snatched from the CBS lineup.

Also on tonight . . .

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) – In the first night of the Playoffs, remaining singers perform and the judges reveal their “comeback artists.”

Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography (9 p.m., A&E) – Part 2 of interviews with kidnapping victim Smart and a look at how “America’s Most Wanted” played a role in her rescue.

The Good Doctor (10 p.m., ABC) – Shaun encounters prejudice from an unlikely source when he treats an autistic patient.

Almost Sunrise (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this POV documentary, two friends embark on a 2,700-mile trek across America on foot, hoping to put their combat experiences behind them.

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.