What to Watch on Monday: ‘Man With a Plan’ takes ‘Me, Myself & I’ slot on CBS

Man With a Plan (8:30 p.m., CBS) – Season 2 of this Matt LeBlanc sitcom returns a bit early, with “Me, Myself & I” cruelly snatched from the CBS lineup.
Also on tonight . . .
The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) – In the first night of the Playoffs, remaining singers perform and the judges reveal their “comeback artists.”
Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography (9 p.m., A&E) – Part 2 of interviews with kidnapping victim Smart and a look at how “America’s Most Wanted” played a role in her rescue.
The Good Doctor (10 p.m., ABC) – Shaun encounters prejudice from an unlikely source when he treats an autistic patient.
Almost Sunrise (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this POV documentary, two friends embark on a 2,700-mile trek across America on foot, hoping to put their combat experiences behind them.
