What to Watch on Wednesday: New episodes of ‘Dynasty,’ ‘Empire’ and ‘Mr. Robot’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

November 15, 2017 06:30 AM

Dynasty (9 p.m., The CW) – Cristal’s houseguest puts Blake in an awkward position. “Dynasty” got picked up last week for a full season.

Also on tonight . . .

Empire (8 p.m., Fox) – The Lyons band together to help Hakeem with his custody battle.

Queen Sugar (9 p.m., OWN) – Charley’s shocking plan to save her business puts her relationship with Remy in jeopardy and Hollywood proposes to Violet in the Season 2 finale.

American Housewife (9:30 p.m., ABC) – Greg’s plans to impress his parents on Thanksgiving go awry when other guests arrive unannounced.

Mr. Robot (10 p.m., USA) – Eliot faces off with Mr. Robot.

Chicago PD (10 p.m., NBC) – Halstead goes undercover to stop an ex-military kidnapping crew from killing an innocent child.

