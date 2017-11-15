What to Watch on Wednesday: New episodes of ‘Dynasty,’ ‘Empire’ and ‘Mr. Robot’

Dynasty (9 p.m., The CW) – Cristal’s houseguest puts Blake in an awkward position. “Dynasty” got picked up last week for a full season.
Also on tonight . . .
Empire (8 p.m., Fox) – The Lyons band together to help Hakeem with his custody battle.
Queen Sugar (9 p.m., OWN) – Charley’s shocking plan to save her business puts her relationship with Remy in jeopardy and Hollywood proposes to Violet in the Season 2 finale.
American Housewife (9:30 p.m., ABC) – Greg’s plans to impress his parents on Thanksgiving go awry when other guests arrive unannounced.
Mr. Robot (10 p.m., USA) – Eliot faces off with Mr. Robot.
Chicago PD (10 p.m., NBC) – Halstead goes undercover to stop an ex-military kidnapping crew from killing an innocent child.
