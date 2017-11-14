What to Watch on Tuesday: Finales for ‘Menendez Murders’ and ‘American Horror Story’

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (10 p.m., NBC) – In the finale, a second trial gets underway and Leslie learns revealing information about Jose and Kitty’s childhoods.
Also on tonight . . .
Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – Lupita Nyong’o, Carmelo Anthony and Ana Navarro learn about the political choices of their fathers.
This Is Us (9 p.m., NBC) – Kevin goes back to his high school to accept an award.
Major Crimes (9 p.m., TNT) – Sharon finds her personal life threatening her career.
The Mayor (9:30 p.m., ABC) – Courtney’s old rap video surfaces and puts potential city funding in jeopardy.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (9:30 p.m., Fox) – The unwelcome “Vulture” returns.
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (10 p.m., ABC) – Another celestial being arrives and intrudes on Yvette’s relationship with Kevin.
American Horror Story: Cult (10 p.m., FX) – The season finale is titled “Great Again.”
