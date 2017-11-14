(L-R): Harry Hamlin as Barry Levin, Edie Falco as Leslie Abramson and Robin Thomas as David Conn in “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.”
What to Watch on Tuesday: Finales for ‘Menendez Murders’ and ‘American Horror Story’

By Brooke Cain

November 14, 2017 6:30 AM

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (10 p.m., NBC) – In the finale, a second trial gets underway and Leslie learns revealing information about Jose and Kitty’s childhoods.

Also on tonight . . .

Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – Lupita Nyong’o, Carmelo Anthony and Ana Navarro learn about the political choices of their fathers.

This Is Us (9 p.m., NBC) – Kevin goes back to his high school to accept an award.

Major Crimes (9 p.m., TNT) – Sharon finds her personal life threatening her career.

The Mayor (9:30 p.m., ABC) – Courtney’s old rap video surfaces and puts potential city funding in jeopardy.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (9:30 p.m., Fox) – The unwelcome “Vulture” returns.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (10 p.m., ABC) – Another celestial being arrives and intrudes on Yvette’s relationship with Kevin.

American Horror Story: Cult (10 p.m., FX) – The season finale is titled “Great Again.”

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.