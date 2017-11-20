What to Watch on Monday: David Letterman receives the Mark Twain Prize for Humor

David Letterman: The Mark Twain Prize (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – David Letterman accepts the 2017 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Those paying tribute include Bill Murray, Jimmy Kimmel, Michelle Obama, Steve Martin, Norm MacDonald, Paul Schaffer, Amy Schumer, Martin Short, Al Franken, Jimmie Walker, Chris Elliott, Biff Henderson and Eddie Vedder.
Superior Donuts (9 p.m., CBS) – Franco hosts an orphan’s Thanksgiving at the donut shop.
The Good Doctor (10 p.m., ABC) – When the grocery store where Shaun is shopping gets robbed, his communication limitations put lives at risk.
Shadow World (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – This Independent Lens documentary goes inside the international trade in weapons.
The Brave (10 p.m., NBC) – When things go sideways during a mission, the only option is for the team risk one of its own to settle the score.
