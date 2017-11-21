What to Watch on Tuesday: Will Dr. Charles survive in the ‘Chicago Med’ premiere?

Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – Through DNA work, actresses Tea Leoni and Gaby Hoffmann learn the identities and life stories of their biological ancestors.
Who Killed Tupac? (9 p.m., A&E) – Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump forms a team to investigate the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, examining a theory that gang member Orlando Anderson may have been responsible.
This is Us (9 p.m., NBC) – Kate and Toby’s lives take an unexpected turn.
Dancing with the Stars (9 p.m., ABC)– A winner is chosen in the two-hour finale.
Chicago Med (10 p.m., NBC) – In the Season 3 premiere, the doctors try to bring justice to the person who shot Dr. Charles.
