S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin and Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles in NBC’s “Chicago Med.” NBC Elizabeth Sisson/NBC
What to Watch on Tuesday: Will Dr. Charles survive in the ‘Chicago Med’ premiere?

By Brooke Cain

November 21, 2017 06:30 AM

Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – Through DNA work, actresses Tea Leoni and Gaby Hoffmann learn the identities and life stories of their biological ancestors.

Who Killed Tupac? (9 p.m., A&E) – Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump forms a team to investigate the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, examining a theory that gang member Orlando Anderson may have been responsible.

This is Us (9 p.m., NBC) – Kate and Toby’s lives take an unexpected turn.

Dancing with the Stars (9 p.m., ABC)– A winner is chosen in the two-hour finale.

Chicago Med (10 p.m., NBC) – In the Season 3 premiere, the doctors try to bring justice to the person who shot Dr. Charles.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.