David Alpay, left, and Alicia Witt in the Hallmark movie “Mistletoe Inn.”
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Thursday: The Macy’s Thanksgiving parade, Hallmark’s ‘Mistletoe Inn’

By Brooke Cain

November 23, 2017 06:30 AM

Mistletoe Inn (8 p.m., Hallmark) – An aspiring author is dumped by her soon-to-be-published novelist boyfriend, and signs up for a romance writing retreat at a Vermont Inn shortly before Christmas. Based on the book by Richard Paul Evans.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (9 a.m. on NBC and CBS) – The 91st annual parade in New York City features 50-foot balloons, floats, Broadway musical performances, marching bands and lots of celebrities. It repeats on NBC at 2 p.m.

McDonald’s Thanksgiving Parade at 9 a.m. on WGN – This Chicago parade is an 84-year tradition.

The National Dog Show (Noon, NBC) – This show is always a fun Thanksgiving Day tradition, but even more fun this year since 10 Triangle dogs are competing!

Arrow (9 p.m., The CW) – Oliver celebrates Thanksgiving with his family, but Black Siren returns to wreak havoc.

A Chef’s Life (9:30 p.m., UNC-TV) – Vivian volunteers at a soup kitchen and later attends a book signing.

Life in Pieces (9:30 p.m., CBS) – Heather, Clementine and Jen offer to save Joan from the stress of preparing the Thanksgiving meal.

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!