Brooke Simpson performs live on "The Voice" on Nov. 20 as part of the show's Top 12.
Did NC’s Brooke Simpson survive the first night of fan voting on ‘The Voice’?

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

November 21, 2017 09:02 PM

One singer from the Top 12 was eliminated in Tuesday night’s episode of NBC’s “The Voice,” the first episode in which singers were eliminated not by their judges but according to votes by fans.

We’re following Brooke Simpson of Hollister, N.C., one of the strongest singers on the show and a member of Miley Cyrus’ team. It was revealed in the first half of the program that Brooke was safe. (Spoiler: Jon Mero from Adam Levine’s team was eliminated at the end of the show.)

Brooke is a 26-year-old Native American from Hollister, N.C., a member of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe.

On Monday’s performance show, during which she sang “Praying” by Kesha, Brooke described her musical style as “pop-soul,” somewhere in between Britney Spears and James Brown, she said.

What’s next

The next episode airs at 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27. The remaining 11 singers perform and viewers once again get a chance to vote. The following night, nine singers will be revealed as safe and the bottom two have to perform for the chance for one to stay.

