Andreas Pietschmann and Louis Hofmann in the new series “Dark” on Netflix.
What to Watch on Friday: Netflix goes ‘Dark’ and ‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’ returns

By Brooke Cain

December 01, 2017 06:30 AM

Dark (Netflix) – A new family drama with a supernatural twist, set in a German town in present day where the disappearance of two young children exposes the double lives and fractured relationships among four families.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD (8 p.m., ABC) – In the two-hour season premiere, Coulson and the team find themselves stranded on a mysterious ship in outer space.

This is Bob Hope (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – American Masters profiles Bob Hope, using personal archives and clips from films, radio and television to illustrate his eight-decade career.

Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic (9 p.m., The CW) – Featured magicians include Jarret and Raja, Jonathan Pendragon, Ed Alonzo, Jibrizy, Les Arnold, Murray SawChuck, Farrell Dillon, Tommy Wind, Titou, Naathan Phan, Greg Gleason and Christmas Choir.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.