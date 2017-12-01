What to Watch on Friday: Netflix goes ‘Dark’ and ‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’ returns

Dark (Netflix) – A new family drama with a supernatural twist, set in a German town in present day where the disappearance of two young children exposes the double lives and fractured relationships among four families.
Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD (8 p.m., ABC) – In the two-hour season premiere, Coulson and the team find themselves stranded on a mysterious ship in outer space.
This is Bob Hope (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – American Masters profiles Bob Hope, using personal archives and clips from films, radio and television to illustrate his eight-decade career.
Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic (9 p.m., The CW) – Featured magicians include Jarret and Raja, Jonathan Pendragon, Ed Alonzo, Jibrizy, Les Arnold, Murray SawChuck, Farrell Dillon, Tommy Wind, Titou, Naathan Phan, Greg Gleason and Christmas Choir.
