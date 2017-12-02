What to Watch on Saturday: Hallmark gives us ‘Christmas in Evergreen’ – and in ‘Angel Falls’

Christmas in Evergreen (8 p.m., Hallmark) – Hoping to spur her longtime beau to action, a small-town veterinarian wishes upon a snow globe that this will be her most romantic Christmas ever.
Tiny Christmas (8 p.m., Nickelodeon) – A clumsy elf accidentally shrinks two kids on Christmas Eve. They get scooped up in Santa’s sack and deposited across the street, and then have to make the journey home.
Four Christmases and a Wedding (8 p.m., Lifetime) – Chloe and Evan’s whirlwind romance ends when Evan is sent overseas for a job, and events always conspire to keep them apart at Christmas. On their fourth Christmas, something magical may finally bring them together.
Never miss a local story.
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (9 p.m., Freeform) – Jim Carrey stars as the big green grinch in this live action adaptation that also stars Jeffrey Tambor and Christine Baranski. Narrated by Anthony Hopkins.
Christmas in Angel Falls (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) – Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar.
Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) – Saoirse Ronan hosts and U2 performs.
Comments