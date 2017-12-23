What to Watch on Saturday: New Hallmark Christmas movies and ‘The Wizard of Oz’

Christmas Getaway (8 p.m., Hallmark) – After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer goes on a picturesque Christmas vacation alone. But then a reservation mixup means she must share her cabin with a handsome widower and his young daughter. This one sounds perfect for our Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game.
The Wizard of Oz (8 p.m., TNT) – A tornado whisks a Kansas farm girl (Judy Garland) to a magic land, so she must travel to the Emerald City for help getting back home in this 1939 classic.
The Perfect Christmas Present (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) – A man whose business is helping clients find the perfect gifts for their loved ones is hired to buy a gift for his friend’s girlfriend. But the more he researches, the more he likes her.
Ten Days in the Valley (10 p.m., ABC) – Jane and Bird revisit the scene of the Casita raid.
