Bridget Regan and Travis Van Winkle in "Christmas Getaway" on the Hallmark Channel.
What to Watch on Saturday: New Hallmark Christmas movies and ‘The Wizard of Oz’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

December 23, 2017 06:30 AM

UPDATED December 12, 2017 03:43 PM

Christmas Getaway (8 p.m., Hallmark) – After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer goes on a picturesque Christmas vacation alone. But then a reservation mixup means she must share her cabin with a handsome widower and his young daughter. This one sounds perfect for our Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game.

The Wizard of Oz (8 p.m., TNT) – A tornado whisks a Kansas farm girl (Judy Garland) to a magic land, so she must travel to the Emerald City for help getting back home in this 1939 classic.

The Perfect Christmas Present (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) – A man whose business is helping clients find the perfect gifts for their loved ones is hired to buy a gift for his friend’s girlfriend. But the more he researches, the more he likes her.

Ten Days in the Valley (10 p.m., ABC) – Jane and Bird revisit the scene of the Casita raid.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.