Little Ralphie tries to convince his parents in the 1940s to get him a Red Ryder range-model BB gun for Christmas.
Little Ralphie tries to convince his parents in the 1940s to get him a Red Ryder range-model BB gun for Christmas. MGM
Little Ralphie tries to convince his parents in the 1940s to get him a Red Ryder range-model BB gun for Christmas. MGM
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Sunday: Classic Christmas movies and specials for your Christmas Eve

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

December 24, 2017 07:30 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

A Christmas Story (TNT, TBS) – Marathoning all day and night, little Ralphie tries to convince his parents in the 1940s to get him a Red Ryder range-model BB gun for Christmas.

It’s a Wonderful Life (8 p.m., NBC) – What’s better on Christmas Eve than Jimmy Stewart? In this Frank Capra classic, a suicidal man (Stewart) ruined by a miser on Christmas Eve sees his life in a new light thanks to his guardian angel. It also stars Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bishop's-Wife_2
Cary Grant and Loretta Young in the 1946 film “The Bishop’s Wife.”
Samuel Goldwyn Co.

The Bishop’s Wife (8 p.m., TCM) – Cary Grant gives Jimmy Stewart a run for his money tonight as a suave angel who saves a woman (Loretta Young) and her Episcopal husband (David Niven) from spiritual doubt and marital woe at Christmas.

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (8:30 p.m., Fox) – Manny convinces Sid that he is on the naughty list, so the whole gang heads to the North Pole to explain themselves to Santa Claus.

Joy of the Season: North Carolina Master Chorale (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – The NC Master Chorale performs holiday music, recorded live at Meymandi Hall in Raleigh.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

    WRAL’s cameras will be set up at the corner of West Edenton and Hillsborough Streets and will start earlier than WTVD’s coverage – at 9:30 a.m. The two and a half hour broadcast will be commercial free.

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade
ABC11 will broadcast this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

ABC11 will broadcast this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade
Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud 0:22

Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.