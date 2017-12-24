What to Watch on Sunday: Classic Christmas movies and specials for your Christmas Eve

A Christmas Story (TNT, TBS) – Marathoning all day and night, little Ralphie tries to convince his parents in the 1940s to get him a Red Ryder range-model BB gun for Christmas.
It’s a Wonderful Life (8 p.m., NBC) – What’s better on Christmas Eve than Jimmy Stewart? In this Frank Capra classic, a suicidal man (Stewart) ruined by a miser on Christmas Eve sees his life in a new light thanks to his guardian angel. It also stars Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore.
The Bishop’s Wife (8 p.m., TCM) – Cary Grant gives Jimmy Stewart a run for his money tonight as a suave angel who saves a woman (Loretta Young) and her Episcopal husband (David Niven) from spiritual doubt and marital woe at Christmas.
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (8:30 p.m., Fox) – Manny convinces Sid that he is on the naughty list, so the whole gang heads to the North Pole to explain themselves to Santa Claus.
Joy of the Season: North Carolina Master Chorale (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – The NC Master Chorale performs holiday music, recorded live at Meymandi Hall in Raleigh.
