What to Watch on Monday: One last chance at the Grinch and other Christmas specials

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m., NBC) – Boris Karloff narrates this 1966 special about a heartless Grinch who tries to steal Christmas from the Whos of Whoville.
When Calls the Heart (8 p.m., Hallmark) – It’s Christmastime in Hope Valley and the town is abuzz over the introduction of the Wishing Tree, with all the townspeople eagerly placing their wishes on its branches in the hopes they’ll be granted.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8:30 p.m., NBC) – Jim Carrey stars as the big green Grinch in this live action adaptation that also stars Jeffrey Tambor and Christine Baranski. Narrated by Anthony Hopkins.
Call the Midwife (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – This year’s holiday episode takes place in the winter of 1963, during what is popularly known in the UK as The Big Freeze. During the story, the midwives struggle to care for their patients while dealing with ice, snow, frozen pipes and no electricity.
Love Actually (9 p.m., CMT) – A prime minister, a pop star, a jilted writer and others deal with relationships in London at Christmas. Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson and others star in this 2003 film.
