Dylan McDermott in the premiere episode of “LA to Vegas” on Fox.
Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Tuesday: Props to Dylan McDermott in new Fox sitcom ‘LA to Vegas’

By Brooke Cain

January 02, 2018 07:03 AM

UPDATED December 28, 2017 04:45 PM

LA to Vegas (9 p.m., Fox) – If you’re accustomed to seeing Dylan McDermott in serious shows like “American Horror Story” and “The Practice,” his role as the hilariously cocky Captain Dave in this new Fox sitcom may take a moment or two of adjustment. But comedy suits McDermott and it’s really some of his most entertaining work. The show focuses on a crew and a regular group of passengers who fly round trip flights on a small budget airline from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Kim Matula plays flight attendant Ronnie, who really seems to be the central figure in the show, but Nathan Lee Graham as her cohort Bernard steals nearly every scene in a toned-down Titus Andromedon-esque way. Ed Weeks (you know him as the British doctor on “The Mindy Project”) is solid as one of the regular passengers, and there’s a fantastic cameo in the third episode (Jan. 16) that I’m not sure if I should spoil or not. Just watch.

Also on tonight . . .

Ellen’s Game of Games (8 p.m., NBC) – Two straight hours of games with Ellen DeGeneres.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (8 p.m., TLC) – Whitney Thore of Greensboro starts Season 4 preparing to go on tour as a backup dancer and in the middle of a secret romance.

The Middle (8 p.m., ABC) – Sue admits to Frankie that she kissed Sean Donohue at the Christmas party.

Major Crimes (9 p.m., TNT) – Phillip Stroh and his young British accomplice edge closer and closer to their endgame.

Tesla’s Death Ray: A Murder Declassified (10 p.m., Discovery) – Experts join forces in this new series to investigate the life, death and renowned work of inventor Nikola Tesla.

