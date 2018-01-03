What to Watch on Wednesday: New shows – ‘9-1-1’ and ‘grown-ish’ – plus ‘X-Files’ returns

9-1-1 (9 p.m., Fox) – Tonight we get the debut of a strong new drama starring Connie Britton, Peter Krause and Angela Bassett as emergency response providers in Los Angeles. I know it sounds uninspired, but don’t be fooled. I’m more exited about this series – based on the pilot, at least – than anything I saw during the main fall season. It’s fast-paced, suspenseful and surprisingly emotional. What’s not surprising is the quality of the acting from Britton, Krause and Bassett, who play a 9-1-1 operator, a fireman and a police officer, respectively. It’s created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck, who brought us “Glee,” “American Horror Story” and “Scream Queens.” It’s not like any of those shows. In other words, it’s pretty straightforward, without any of Murphy’s trademark weirdness or camp, but still different enough from something like “Chicago Fire” to really stand out.
Also on tonight . . .
The X-Files (8 p.m., Fox) – Season 11 (or Season 2 of the reboot, however you want to think of it) has Mulder and Scully learning they aren’t the only ones desperately searching for their long-lost son.
The Amazing Race (8 p.m., CBS) – In the Season 30 premiere, teams travel to their first destination: Iceland. “Big Brother” couple Cody and Jessica are among those competing this season.
grown-ish (8 p.m., Freeform) – In this “black-ish” spinoff, Dre and Bow’s oldest daughter Zoey arrives at college certain she’ll be a hotshot, but quickly learns she has some growing up to do. Zoey may have been at the top of the social paradigm in high school, but now she struggles to fit in and to make good decisions. As with “black-ish,” “grown-ish” tackles issues – in this college setting, it’s things like drinking, drugs and sex – with humanity and humor. It’s a pretty frank depiction of college today, which may make some parents uncomfortable. A few hard truth-induced squirms? That’s another way “grown-ish” is like its parent show.
Law & Order: SVU (9 p.m., NBC) – Emotions run high as the squad frantically searches for Benson’s missing son.
Match Game (10 p.m., ABC) – The Season 3 premiere has Joel McHale, Niecy Nash, Mark Duplass, Caroline Rhea, Jason Ritter and Constance Zimmer.
