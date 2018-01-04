What to Watch on Thursday: ‘The Four’ debuts on Fox, final season of ‘Nashville’ starts on CMT

The Four: Battle for Stardom (8 p.m., Fox) – In this new singing competition series, four recording artists battle against new artists who are determined to take their spots.
Young Sheldon (8:30 p.m., CBS) – When Sheldon moves to Dallas to attend a school for gifted children, the family struggles to cope with his absence.
Nashville (9 p.m., CMT) – Hayden Panettiere and Charles Esten return for the sixth and final season.
Will & Grace (9 p.m., NBC) – Will and Grace try to convince themselves they are OK with dating the same man.
Killing Fields: Murder Isle (9 p.m., Discovery) – After an inmate claims to have info on the murder of Carrie Singer, the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office reopens the case in the Season 3 premiere.
Project Runway: All Stars (9 p.m., Lifetime) – The sixth season pits eight all star rookies against eight veterans.
