(L-R): “The Four” judges DJ Khaled, Sean Combs, Meghan Trainor and Charlie Walk. FOX
What to Watch on Thursday: ‘The Four’ debuts on Fox, final season of ‘Nashville’ starts on CMT

By Brooke Cain

January 04, 2018 07:00 AM

The Four: Battle for Stardom (8 p.m., Fox) – In this new singing competition series, four recording artists battle against new artists who are determined to take their spots.

Young Sheldon (8:30 p.m., CBS) – When Sheldon moves to Dallas to attend a school for gifted children, the family struggles to cope with his absence.

Nashville (9 p.m., CMT) – Hayden Panettiere and Charles Esten return for the sixth and final season.

Will & Grace (9 p.m., NBC) – Will and Grace try to convince themselves they are OK with dating the same man.

Killing Fields: Murder Isle (9 p.m., Discovery) – After an inmate claims to have info on the murder of Carrie Singer, the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office reopens the case in the Season 3 premiere.

Project Runway: All Stars (9 p.m., Lifetime) – The sixth season pits eight all star rookies against eight veterans.

