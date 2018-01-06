What to Watch on Saturday: Hallmark is still here for us, with ‘Love on the Slopes’

Love on the Slopes (9 p.m., Hallmark) – Hallmark’s strangely addictive Countdown to Christmas movies may be over, but the network is here for us with Winterfest – a run of four new movies debuting each Saturday night in January. In this first offering, a copy editor from New York is sent to an extreme sports outpost to write a story and finds a handsome sports enthusiast to act as her guide.
Also on tonight . . .
A Tale of Two Coreys (8 p.m., Lifetime) – The tumultuous lives of ’80s teen idols Corey Feldman and Corey Haim are depicted in this new movie. An interview with Feldman airs at 10.
Ten Days in the Valley (9 p.m., ABC) – Two new episodes close out the series when Jane finds herself in danger after the kidnapper’s identity is discovered.
Falling Water (10 p.m., USA) – In the Season 2 premiere, Tess, Taka and Burton try to move on, but get drawn back into the worlds of dreams and dreamers.
Austin City Limits (Midnight, UNC-TV) – Singer-songwriter John Misty performs, as do psych rockers The Black Angels.
