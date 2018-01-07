Seth Meyers hosts the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards on NBC.
What to Watch on Sunday: Seth Meyers hosts Golden Globe Awards, ‘The Chi’ debuts on Showtime

By Brooke Cain

January 07, 2018 07:00 AM

Golden Globe Awards (8 p.m., NBC) – Seth Meyers hosts the 75th annual awards ceremony, which celebrates the best of TV and film. “Stranger Things,” a Netflix show created and written by Durham’s Duffer Brothers, is nominated for two awards (Best TV Drama Series, David Harbour Best Supporting Actor). The film, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” filmed in and around Sylva, N.C., has six nominations.

NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Ali Standish talks about “The Ethan I Was Before.”

Ghosted (8:30 p.m., Fox) – Max, Leroy and Annie get lost in the woods while trying to find a creature that kills.

Last Scene Alive: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) – A production crew descends on a small town to film a movie based on a book by Aurora’s former boyfriend. But Aurora soon finds herself searching for clues and suspects when the actress in the movie winds up dead.

The Chi (10 p.m., Showtime) – A new drama series centered on the lives of a group of people living on Chicago’s south side. Created and executive produced by Lena Waithe (Master of None).

