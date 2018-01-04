Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Winter keeping you inside? Here are some great streaming shows to binge.

By Brooke Cain

January 04, 2018 01:57 PM

When it comes to tackling a snow day, there are two types of people: the ones who bundle up and rush outside to make snowmen, throw snowballs and sled down the slightest hills; and the ones who stay in their sweats and burrow under blankets on the couch to binge-watch TV shows.

This guide is for that second group, of which I am a proud member.

So if you’re looking to Netflix and chill on this wintry day (and we mean “chill” in the purest, most innocent sense of the word), dig in.

(Note: This isn’t meant to be an all-time greats list, but a look at some of the best fairly recent shows we think you’ll want to check out.)

What’s the latest?

▪ “Dave Chappelle: Equanimity” and “The Bird Revelation” – Chappelle’s two latest comedy specials released on New Year’s Eve and everybody loves Chappelle, right? Well ... let’s just say Chappelle is never without controversy. He has been criticized for his anti-LGBT material in his latest work, and in “Bird,” he calls a woman who was sexually harrassed by fellow comedian Louis CK a “brittle spirit.” Um. Chappelle has two other Netflix specials that were released earlier in 2017: “The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium” and “Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits.”

2017_MathieuBitton_MG_7067-Edit_HR
Dave Chappelle debuted two new Netflix comedy specials on Dec. 31.
Mathieu Bitton Netflix

▪ “The Last Post” – If you love British dramas, this six-episode Amazon original series, about the final days of Great Britain as a colonial power, was created by Peter Moffat, who wrote BBC’s “Criminal Justice,” the basis for HBO’s great mini-series “The Night Of.”

▪ The Crown” – Speaking of great British dramas, the second season of “The Crown” landed on Netflix in December, and I think it’s even better than the first season (even if there’s *almost* no Winston Churchill this time).

▪ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – This Amazon original, which landed in late November, is all the rage right now. It stars Rachel Brosnahan as a woman in 1950s Manhattan who embarks on the unlikely career of stand-up comedy after her husband asks for a divorce. It’s from “Gilmore Girls” and “Bunheads” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

While the kids are outside playing

These are great, but you’ll definitely need to wait until the kids are not around.

  • Godless Trailer: 'It is a fearful thing, to love what death can touch.'

    Godless follows the fates of Frank Griffin and his murderous gang... of Roy Goode, the member who turned against them… and of La Belle, the town full of women who must defend themselves when they get caught in the crossfire. Welcome to Godless country.

Godless Trailer: 'It is a fearful thing, to love what death can touch.'

Netflix

▪ “Godless” – You have to watch “Godless” on Netflix. Even if you think you don’t like westerns, watch it. It’s like every western and like no other western, all at the same time. Jeff Daniels, Michelle Dockery, Merritt Wever, Jack O’Connell and Sam Waterston. Do it. (Recommended for coming down off your western high: “Longmire,” also on Netflix.)

▪ “Mindhunter” – This fantastic Netflix series is based on two FBI agents who essentially created the behavioral science unit that studies serial killers. The performances are all great, but you won’t soon forget Cameron Britton as serial killer Ed Kemper. David Fincher (“Zodiac,” “Fight Club,” “Gone Girl”) is the executive producer (and showrunner) and directed several episodes.

▪ “Peaky Blinders” – This show has been called the British “Boardwalk Empire” and the latest season (there are three in all) was recently released on Netflix.

▪ “The Handmaid’s Tale” – It won all the awards and you’ve been meaning to watch it. What better time? It’s on Hulu.

When the kids come back inside

▪ “Bill Nye Saves the World” – This brand new series (released Dec. 29 on Netflix) features Bill Nye the Science Guy debunking anti-science myths with the help of celebrity guests.

lemonysnicket
“Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” stars Neil Patrick Harris (center) as the evil Count Olaf.
Netflix

▪ Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” – Didn’t think this would be my thing, but it’s incredible. It’s based on a series of children’s books, but some of the scenes are a little scary and Neil Patrick Harris is absolutely menacing (but hilarious) as the villainous Count Olaf, so this would be best for older kids. But it’s also totally enjoyable for adults, too. Season 1 released early in 2017. Season 2 is set for a March premiere on Netflix, so catch up now.

▪ “Stranger Things” – Both seasons of this show are great for older kids (the second installment premiered on Netflix in the fall), but it might be a little scary for small kids. If your kids aren’t too little, it’s a good one to watch as a family, as parents will dig the ’80s nostalgia. Plus, it’s created by Durham’s Duffer Brothers, and they loaded Season 2 with lots of local references.

  • Stranger Things 2

    When terrifying supernatural forces once again begin to affect the town of Hawkins, they realize Will's disappearance was only the beginning. And so the adventure continues October 27, 2017 on Netflix.

Stranger Things 2

Netflix

▪ “Danger Mouse” – For the smaller kids, this Netflix reboot of the ’80s series following secret agent Danger Mouse and his hamster sidekick has quite a following. It’s known for its cleverness, often playing off sci-fi and James Bond tropes.

Need a laugh?

▪ “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” – Not new, but always worth watching if you haven’t. Titus Andromedon is a gift to our undeserving world. Netflix has three seasons streaming now and a fourth season is in the works.

▪ “One Day at a Time” – This is a fantastic Netflix reboot of the mid-70s through mid-80s sitcom, this time featuring a Cuban American family and still tackling issues of the day with heart and humor.

▪ “Catastrophe” – I guess you’d call this a dark comedy (it’s funny, but boy are there some heavy moments). It’s about an American man (Rob Delaney) who has a fling with an English woman (Sharon Horgan) during a business trip to London and she gets pregnant. He quits his job and moves to London to live with her (they knew each other for one week) and raise the child. It’s not sitcom-y or romantic, it just feels very real. Sometimes uncomfortably real. Bonus: Carrie Fisher plays Rob’s mother. There are three seasons on Amazon, with a fourth expected to premiere in the spring.

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!