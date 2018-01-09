What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘Major Crimes’ series ends and ‘This Is Us’ starts late

Major Crimes (9 p.m., TNT) – In the series finale, Lt. Tao is stuck in a room with a potential bomb, and the unit comes face-to-face for the very last time with Phillip Stroh. (If you’re behind on the last few episodes, like me, do yourself a favor and don’t Google anything about this show until you’ve caught up.)
Into the Amazon (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – This American Experience documentary tells the story of President Theodore Roosevelt and Brazilian reporter Candido Rondon’s trek into the South American rainforest to chart an unexplored tributary of the Amazon.
Undercover High (10 p.m., A&E) – Seven adults are sneaked into the student body of a Kansas high school to gain perspectives on the issues face by today’s teens.
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (10 p.m., ABC) – Kevin tries to help an introverted student become more confident.
This Is Us (11 p.m., WRAL) – So happy this is back after a short break – but it’s not without complications. The show normally airs at 9 p.m., but college basketball (Boston College at UNC) pre-empts this and “Ellen’s Game of Games,” so WRAL will air “This Is Us” after “Chicago Med,” which is scheduled to start at 10. The news will air at midnight and “Ellen’s Game of Games” will start around 2:39 a.m. All of this is subject to slight changes if the basketball game goes longer than 2 hours, so just record everything on NBC all night long.
