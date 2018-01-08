What to Watch on Monday: ‘Unrest’ doc on PBS, Raleigh’s Fanny Slater on Cooking Channel’s ‘Best Thing’

Unrest (10 p.m., UNC-TV) – In this Independent Lens documentary, director Jennifer Brea, confined to her bed due to chronic fatigue syndrome (myalgic encephalomyelitis), documents how people around the world live and function with the disease.
Best Thing I Ever Ate (8 p.m., Cooking Channel) – Raleigh native Fanny Slater, a cookbook author and former host of Food Network’s “Kitchen Sink,” appears in tonight’s episode, titled “Life Changers.” Slater takes viewers to Wilmington’s Pinpoint restaurant for some catfish and grits.
Better Late Than Never (9 p.m., NBC) – The guys head to Berlin in the hope of tracing Henry Winkler’s roots. They visit the Berlin Wall, meet a bear, have a surprise run-in with Al Roker and see David Hasselhoff perform.
The Good Doctor (10 p.m., ABC) – Dr. Murphy decides to take an impromptu trip with his friend Lea.
