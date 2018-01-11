Ted Danson being interviewed on “Inside the Actors Studio” on Bravo.
What to Watch on Thursday: Interviewers go deep with Ted Danson and Tonya Harding

By Brooke Cain

January 11, 2018 06:35 AM

Inside the Actors Studio: Ted Danson (8 p.m., Bravo) - Ted Danson discusses his early career, including his breakout role as Sam Malone on “Cheers,” his dramatic work and his new NBC sitcom “The Good Place” (which airs opposite this on NBC).

The Four: Battle for Stardom (8 p.m, Fox) - New challengers face off in the second week.

The Good Place (8:30 p.m., NBC) - Michael debuts his newest design.

Young Sheldon (8:30 p.m., CBS) - A trip to Sunday school inspires Sheldon to study a variety of religions.

Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story (9 p.m., ABC) - Interviews with Tonya Harding, who opens up about her life and discusses her involvement in the attack on fellow figure skater Nancy Kerrigan in 1994. Harding is back in the news these days thanks to a critically acclaimed film about her life story, “I, Tonya.”

Nashville (9 p.m., CMT) - Deacon goes on a date with a familiar person, and Juliette dives into a self-help movement.

