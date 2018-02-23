Clare-Hope Ashitey in the new Netflix crime thriller “Seven Seconds.”
Clare-Hope Ashitey in the new Netflix crime thriller “Seven Seconds.” JoJo Whilden / Netflix Netflix
What to Watch on Friday: A new Netflix crime thriller from the creator of ‘The Killing’

By Brooke Cain

February 23, 2018 06:45 AM

Seven Seconds (Netflix) – From the creator of “The Killing” comes a new crime thriller starring Regina King (“American Crime,” “Southland”). King plays the mother of a black teenager who is accidentally hit and critically injured by a white cop. The series explores the racial tensions that explode in the city, the attempted coverup and its aftermath and the trial that follows. It also stars Clare-Hope Ashitey, Gretchen Mol, Michael Mosley and Russell Hornsby.

Ugly Delicious (Netfix) – A new series in which James Beard Award-winning chef David Chang travels he world with writers, chefts, activists and artists, who use food to break down cultural barriers.

2018 Winter Olympics (8 p.m., NBC) – In primetime, Canadian teammates Mark McMorris and Max Parrot are among the contenders in snowboard big air. Also, Olympic champion Shani Davis competes in speed skating and the four-man bobsled competition starts. For information on all the ways to watch and stream the Olympics, check out our viewing guide.

Movies for Grownups Awards (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Yes, it seems even AARP hands out movie awards, in this case, for films appealing to the 50-plus office.

