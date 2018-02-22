What to Watch on Thursday: Olympic figure skating concludes, as does ‘Bachelor Winter Games’

2018 Winter Olympics (8 p.m., NBC) – In primetime, figure skating concludes as Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen represent the U.S. in the ladies’ free skate. Also, Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin compete in the women’s downhill. For information on all the ways to watch and stream the Olympics, check out our viewing guide.
The Bachelor Winter Games (8 p.m., ABC) – The two-hour finale is followed by a reunion show at 10.
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (8 p.m., VH1) – The contestants design wearable soup cans inspired by Andy Warhol and create Studio 54 looks. Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) and Shay Mitchell “Pretty Little Liars”) are the guest judges.
Top Chef (9 p.m., Bravo) – The reunited Voltaggio Brothers judge the Rocky Mountain Oyster Quickfire challenge.
