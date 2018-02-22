Karen Chen skates in January 2018 in California.
Karen Chen skates in January 2018 in California. Matthew Stockman Getty Images
Karen Chen skates in January 2018 in California. Matthew Stockman Getty Images
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Thursday: Olympic figure skating concludes, as does ‘Bachelor Winter Games’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

February 22, 2018 06:45 AM

2018 Winter Olympics (8 p.m., NBC) – In primetime, figure skating concludes as Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen represent the U.S. in the ladies’ free skate. Also, Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin compete in the women’s downhill. For information on all the ways to watch and stream the Olympics, check out our viewing guide.

The Bachelor Winter Games (8 p.m., ABC) – The two-hour finale is followed by a reunion show at 10.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (8 p.m., VH1) – The contestants design wearable soup cans inspired by Andy Warhol and create Studio 54 looks. Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) and Shay Mitchell “Pretty Little Liars”) are the guest judges.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Top Chef (9 p.m., Bravo) – The reunited Voltaggio Brothers judge the Rocky Mountain Oyster Quickfire challenge.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

ATSC 3.0 - Next Generation 4K TV broadcasting explained

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.