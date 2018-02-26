What to Watch on Monday: A great ‘Good Girls’ series and the return of ‘The Voice’ on NBC

Good Girls (10 p.m., NBC) – Retta, Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman are terrific in this new series as desperate – but pretty badass – suburban moms who resort to some extreme behavior to provide for their families. Is it a drama? Is it a comedy? Yes. And Yes. Each facing their own personal emergencies, the women rob a grocery store only to discover that their huge haul actually belongs to a ruthless, money-laundering gang. The women will spend much of the 10-episode series trying to untangle themselves from the repercussions of that crime. It has shades of “Breaking Bad” but with some welcome moments of levity (althought don’t look at this and think Retta is just here for comic relief, because she has some really strong dramatic moments).

Also on tonight . . .

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) – A new season starts with coaches Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys joining Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. And while we don’t have NC’s Brooke Simpson this season, we do have contestants from Raleigh (Molly Stevens) and Sanford (Britton Buchanan), who should show up at some point during Blind Auditions (Britton seems to be on tonight, Molly perhaps on Tuesday).

The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) – Arie takes the women to Peru for overnight dates and admits he has fallen in love with two women. But it looks like an old boyfriend shows up to complicate things.

Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre (9 p.m., A&E) – A look at four women belonging to cult leader Jim Jones’ inner circle who helped plan the 1978 Jonestown massacre in Guyana, which left more than 900 people dead.

Living Biblically (9:30 p.m., CBS) – In this new sitcom, a man at a crossroads in his life decides to live strictly in accordance with the Bible.

McMafia (10 p.m., AMC) – A new global organized crime thriller starring James Norton, David Strathairn and Juliet Rylance and based on a best selling book by Misha Glenny.