What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘The Voice’ and ‘This Is Us’ – plus new ‘Unsolved’ series on USA

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. (10 p.m., USA) – This is a scripted series about the murders of rappers Tupac Shakur (Marcc Rose) and Biggie Smalls (Wavy Jonez), along the lines of “The People v. O.J. Simpson.” It also stars Josh Duhamel, Aisha Hinds, Wendell Pierce and Bokeem Woodbine.
The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) – Night 2 of Blind Auditions, and we should get to see Raleigh’s Molly Stevens (Britton Buchanan was on last night’s episode).
This Is Us (9 p.m., NBC) – It feels like a lifetime ago when we had Jack’s funeral, but we’re all back together now. Tonight we see Jack and Rebecca celebrate their anniversary, while Kate and Toby go to Vegas for bachelor and bachelorette parties.
Oprah at the Apollo (10 p.m., OWN) – Oprah holds one-on-one conversations at the Apollo Theater in Harlem in this new series. In the debut, she talks to Jordan Peele, Salma Hayek and Trevor Noah.
The Looming Tower (Hulu) – This excellent new series is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book that traces the rising threat of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda in the late 1990s and how the rivalry between the FBI and CIA during that time may have inadvertently set the path for the tragedy of 9/11. It stars Jeff Daniels and Peter Sarsgaard.
