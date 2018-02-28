What to Watch on Wednesday: A new ‘Survivor’ season and ‘Hollywood Medium’ finds grandma

Survivor: Ghost Island (8 p.m., CBS) – Season 36 starts and one castaway visits Ghost Island.
Alone Together (8:30 p.m., Freeform) – Benji dismisses Esther’s worries about the “Big One,” then tries to use the fear of an earthquake to his advantage when his sister arrives.
9-1-1 (9 p.m., Fox) – A full moon keep the crew busy with crazy calls, and Abby helps investigate a caller’s murder.
Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry (9 p.m., E!) – Medium Tyler Henry connects “Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons to his departed grandmothers on the other side. Then Tyler demystifies the final moments of Kristin Cavallari’s brother.
Never miss a local story.
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (10 p.m, FX) – We’ve hit the part of the story where Andrew Cunanan’s life starts to fall apart.
Comments