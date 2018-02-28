(L-R): Wendell Holland, Domenick Abbate, Bradley Kleihege, Morgan Ricke, Angela Perkins and Kellyn Bechtold on “Survivor: Ghost Island.”
What to Watch on Wednesday: A new ‘Survivor’ season and ‘Hollywood Medium’ finds grandma

By Brooke Cain

February 28, 2018 06:45 AM

Survivor: Ghost Island (8 p.m., CBS) – Season 36 starts and one castaway visits Ghost Island.

Alone Together (8:30 p.m., Freeform) – Benji dismisses Esther’s worries about the “Big One,” then tries to use the fear of an earthquake to his advantage when his sister arrives.

9-1-1 (9 p.m., Fox) – A full moon keep the crew busy with crazy calls, and Abby helps investigate a caller’s murder.

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry (9 p.m., E!) – Medium Tyler Henry connects “Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons to his departed grandmothers on the other side. Then Tyler demystifies the final moments of Kristin Cavallari’s brother.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (10 p.m, FX) – We’ve hit the part of the story where Andrew Cunanan’s life starts to fall apart.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.