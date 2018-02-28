WNCN investigative reporter hire also expands station’s morning anchor team

Felicia Bolton is joining CBS North Carolina as a new member of the station’s morning anchor team.
Bolton currently anchors the weekday morning news at WMC-TV, the NBC affiliate in Memphis. She has worked there for the past three years, also serving as a special projects reporter. Before that, she was at FTVE in West Monroe, La, where she was also a morning anchor.
WNCN news director Ed Trauschke said that Bolton’s hire is an expansion of their weekday morning anchor team (Russ Bowen and Taniya Wright) and that she is not replacing anyone.
Trauschke also said that Bolton will work with the station’s Investigative Unit.
Bolton is originally from Dallas and graduated cum laude from University of Texas at Arlington with degrees in Spanish and broadcast communications. She studied abroad in Costa Rica and is fluent in Spanish.
In 2016, the Tennessee Associated Press nominated Bolton in the Journalist of the Year and Best TV Reporter categories.
Look for Bolton to start at WNCN in mid-March.
More anchor news to come?
CBS North Carolina should also be announcing a new evening anchor team soon.
Sean Maroney left the station on Feb. 14 and Sharon Tazewell’s last day at the station is March 1. Maroney and Tazewell co-anchored the 5 p.m., 5:30, 6 and 11 newscasts.
