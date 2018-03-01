What to Watch on Thursday: It’s the ‘Scandal’ – ‘Murder’ crossover we need right now

Scandal – How to Get Away With Murder (9 p.m., ABC) – It’s finally time for the crossover of the decade. (Decade? How about lifetime!) On “Scandal,” Olivia gets an unexpected visit from Annalise Keating, who wants help fast-tracking a judicial reform class action suit to the U.S. Supreme Court. On “Murder,” a meeting in Washington with Olivia proves to be crucial.
Also on tonight . . .
Superstore (NBC) – All of the NBC sitcoms – “Superstore,” “A.P. Bio” and “Will & Grace” – will air overnight because N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech game starts at 8 on WRAL. They’ll start in the 1:38 a.m. area.
Showtime at the Apollo (9 p.m., Fox) – Steve Harvey hosts a reboot of the famous talent show from the Apollo Theater in Harlem.
Atlanta (10 p.m., FX) – Season 2 of this award-winning Donald Glover series is the “Robbin’ Season,” set in the days preceding Christmas.
