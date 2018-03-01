(L-R): Back of Bellamy Young’s head, Viola Davis, Kerry Washington and Scott Foley in ABC’s “Scandal” – “How to Get Away with Murder” crossover.
(L-R): Back of Bellamy Young's head, Viola Davis, Kerry Washington and Scott Foley in ABC's "Scandal" – "How to Get Away with Murder" crossover.
What to Watch on Thursday: It’s the ‘Scandal’ – ‘Murder’ crossover we need right now

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

March 01, 2018 06:45 AM

Scandal – How to Get Away With Murder (9 p.m., ABC) – It’s finally time for the crossover of the decade. (Decade? How about lifetime!) On “Scandal,” Olivia gets an unexpected visit from Annalise Keating, who wants help fast-tracking a judicial reform class action suit to the U.S. Supreme Court. On “Murder,” a meeting in Washington with Olivia proves to be crucial.

Also on tonight . . .

Superstore (NBC) – All of the NBC sitcoms – “Superstore,” “A.P. Bio” and “Will & Grace” – will air overnight because N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech game starts at 8 on WRAL. They’ll start in the 1:38 a.m. area.

Showtime at the Apollo (9 p.m., Fox) – Steve Harvey hosts a reboot of the famous talent show from the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

Atlanta (10 p.m., FX) – Season 2 of this award-winning Donald Glover series is the “Robbin’ Season,” set in the days preceding Christmas.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.