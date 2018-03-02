What to Watch on Friday: Netflix drops doc series ‘Flint Town’ and Frontline tackles Weinstein

Flint Town (Netflix) – This 8-part documentary series looks at the state of policing in America through the eyes of the Flint Police Department in Flint, Michigan. It’s one of the most violent cities in America and still grappling with a massive coverup of a citywide water contamination, which has lead to an understandable distrust in law enforcement. The filmmakers embedded with police to create the series.
MasterChef Junior (8 p.m., Fox) – The new season has 20 boys and 20 girls compete to make the show, with 12 from each group advancing. Joe Bastianich returns as a judge/mentor.
Frontline: Weinstein (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Frontline presents an investigative report into the sexual harassment and misconduct allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein and the efforts to silence his accusers.
Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) – Danny considers taking a new, more profitable job after investigating the death of a wealthy man.
