Two men are handcuffed by the local police after they were found asleep in their car in the middle of the road in the new docu-series “Flint Town.” Netflix
What to Watch on Friday: Netflix drops doc series ‘Flint Town’ and Frontline tackles Weinstein

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

March 02, 2018 06:45 AM

Flint Town (Netflix) – This 8-part documentary series looks at the state of policing in America through the eyes of the Flint Police Department in Flint, Michigan. It’s one of the most violent cities in America and still grappling with a massive coverup of a citywide water contamination, which has lead to an understandable distrust in law enforcement. The filmmakers embedded with police to create the series.

MasterChef Junior (8 p.m., Fox) – The new season has 20 boys and 20 girls compete to make the show, with 12 from each group advancing. Joe Bastianich returns as a judge/mentor.

Frontline: Weinstein (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Frontline presents an investigative report into the sexual harassment and misconduct allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein and the efforts to silence his accusers.

Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) – Danny considers taking a new, more profitable job after investigating the death of a wealthy man.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.