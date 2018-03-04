Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 90th Oscars ceremony on March 4.
What to Watch on Sunday: It’s Oscar night, and Jimmy Kimmel is your host

By Brooke Cain

March 04, 2018 06:45 AM

The Oscars (8 p.m., ABC) - Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Academy Awards with scheduled performers Gael Garcia Bernal, Mary J. Blige, Common, Andra Day, Natalia Lafourcade, Miguel, Keala Settle and Sufjan Stevens. You can live stream the show, if you prefer, but you’ll still need a provider (cable, satellite, Sling, etc) log-on to do that. Stream from abc.com or with the ABC app by signing in with a participating TV provider.

The Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) - Groups unite their forces and converge on the Hilltop, and Simon takes matters into his own hands.

Divorce (10 p.m., HBO) - In the Season 2 finale, Frances faces the fallout of a successful opening at her gallery, and gets Robert’s help with a home-repair project.

The Chi (10 p.m., Showtime) – Kevin tries to stop his best friend from going down a dark path, and Emmett searches for his son after Tiffany takes him away.

