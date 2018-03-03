Charles Barkley will host “Saturday Night Live” for the fourth time on March 3. Barkley is shown here hosting in 2012.
What to Watch on Saturday: Battle of the Blues Part 2 and Charles Barkley hosts ‘SNL’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

March 03, 2018 06:45 AM

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) – Charles Barkley hosts with musical guest Migos.

Also on tonight . . .

UNC vs. Duke (8:15 p.m., ESPN) – It’s the Battle of the Blues Pt. 2, and this time the action is at Cameron Indoor. (Note: Spectrum News has a postgame show with live reactions from the players and the head coach press conferences. It’s available in our area on Spectrum channels 14 and 200.)

Bad Tutor (8 p.m., Lifetime) – A single mom is focused on getting her daughter graduated and off to college, so she hires a tutor to boost her daughter’s grades. Then the tutor becomes dangerously obsessed. Vanessa Marcil and Alex Frnka star.

Pit Bulls & Parolees (8 p.m., Animal Planet) – A terrified neighborhood stray in dire need of medical attention makes for a difficult rescue for the VRC crew. A second new episode airs at 9.

