Angela Taylor makes her debut on WNCN in mid-March. WNCN
WNCN hires new evening anchor, filling one of two vacant seats

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

March 02, 2018 03:28 PM

RALEIGH

WNCN has hired Angela Taylor, an award-winning anchor out of Orlando, Fla., to fill one of two evening anchor spots left vacant by recent departures.

Taylor formerly worked at WESH in Orlando, where she anchored the 5 p.m. news and the 10 p.m. news on WKCF, a sister station.

Taylor shared in a Suncoast Regional Emmy Award for the Orlando station’s breaking news coverage of the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016. She also won an Emmy for best newscast as an anchor at KHBS in Fort Smith, Ark.

“Angela not only has major market anchoring experience, but she’s also a strong journalist who has reported on major national stories including the Pulse Nightclub Shooting and the Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting,” CBS North Carolina news director Ed Trauschke said in a news release Friday.

Taylor will fill one of two vacant anchor spots on WNCN’s evening newscasts. Sean Maroney left the station on Feb. 14, and Sharon Tazewell’s last day at the station was March 1.

angelataylorWNCN
Angela Taylor, reporting from the 2016 Democratic National Convention for WESH.
Courtesy of Angela Taylor

Taylor will anchor the 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

A Texas native

Taylor, a Texas native, is a graduate of Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas. Taylor worked her way through Angelo State while playing on the women’s soccer team.

Taylor and her husband, Justin, have a daughter, Turner.

“I am excited to be part of a team that’s dedicated to making a difference in our community,” says Taylor.

Look for her debut in mid-March.

Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, @brookecain, @warmtv

