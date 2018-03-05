What to Watch on Monday: Arie’s truly bonkers ‘Bachelor’ finale

The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) – In a 3-hour finale episode, Arie takes the remaining women home to meet his family and then enjoys one last date with each — but then an unexpected twist shakes things up. If the internet spoilers are correct, this is going to be one crazy finale. (There’s an “After The Final Rose” special on tomorrow night in which Arie attempts to explain himself.)
The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) – More Blind Auditions.
Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over (9 p.m., ID) – A new Investigation Discovery series that follows the active investigation of a serial rapist and murderer. Paul Holes, a cold case investigator, uncovers new leads for the show. (Note: this is the same case chronicled in Michelle McNamara’s posthumously published book on the killer, “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark.)
Divided States (9 p.m., A&E) – In this new series, a fight between students at a Pennsylvania high school leads to assault charges and an investigation into a racist video posted on Snapchat.
The Resident (9 p.m., Fox) – Conrad clashes with a group of overly aggressive attending physicians.
