Arie Luyendyk Jr. makes some crazy decisions on the season finale of “The Bachelor” on ABC.
Arie Luyendyk Jr. makes some crazy decisions on the season finale of “The Bachelor” on ABC. Paul Hebert ABC
Arie Luyendyk Jr. makes some crazy decisions on the season finale of “The Bachelor” on ABC. Paul Hebert ABC
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Monday: Arie’s truly bonkers ‘Bachelor’ finale

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

March 05, 2018 06:45 AM

The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) – In a 3-hour finale episode, Arie takes the remaining women home to meet his family and then enjoys one last date with each — but then an unexpected twist shakes things up. If the internet spoilers are correct, this is going to be one crazy finale. (There’s an “After The Final Rose” special on tomorrow night in which Arie attempts to explain himself.)

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) – More Blind Auditions.

Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over (9 p.m., ID) – A new Investigation Discovery series that follows the active investigation of a serial rapist and murderer. Paul Holes, a cold case investigator, uncovers new leads for the show. (Note: this is the same case chronicled in Michelle McNamara’s posthumously published book on the killer, “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark.)

Divided States (9 p.m., A&E) – In this new series, a fight between students at a Pennsylvania high school leads to assault charges and an investigation into a racist video posted on Snapchat.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Resident (9 p.m., Fox) – Conrad clashes with a group of overly aggressive attending physicians.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

ATSC 3.0 - Next Generation 4K TV broadcasting explained

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.