What to Watch on Tuesday: We celebrate ‘Mr. Rogers’ and the ACC tournament starts

Mr. Rogers: It’s You I Like (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – Celebrities, cast members and Joanne Rogers recall their favorite moments from “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of the series. We’ll hear from celebrities like Yo-Yo Ma, John Lithgow, Michael Keaton, Whoopi Goldberg, Sarah Silverman, Esperanza Spaulding, Itzhak Perlman and Judd Apatow.
Also on . . .
ACC Tournament (Noon, ESPN2 and WRAL) – Things get started at noon (Boston College vs. Georgia Tech on ESPN2 and WRAL2), with games also at 2 (Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh on ESPN2 and WRAL2) and 7 p.m. (Syracuse vs. Wake Forest on ESPNU and WRAL).
The Bachelor: After the Final Rose (8 p.m., ABC) – Arie, Becca and Lauren discuss the outcome of their journey with Chris Harrison, and special guests talk about Arie’s dilemma and the choices he made.
The Voice (9 p.m., NBC) – Blind Auditions continue.
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (10 p.m., ABC) – In the finale, Kevin helps a stranger honor his deceased uncle’s burial wishes, and Yvette makes a drastic decision regarding her future with Kevin.
Oprah at the Apollo (10 p.m., OWN) – Oprah interviews Stephen Colbert, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Yara Shahidi (“grown-ish,” “black-ish”).
This Is Us (10 p.m., NBC) – Randall and Beth welcome visitors to their home.
