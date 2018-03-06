Yo-Yo Ma and son Nicholas appeared on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
Yo-Yo Ma and son Nicholas appeared on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Courtesy of Matt Bulvony
Yo-Yo Ma and son Nicholas appeared on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Courtesy of Matt Bulvony
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Tuesday: We celebrate ‘Mr. Rogers’ and the ACC tournament starts

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

March 06, 2018 06:45 AM

Mr. Rogers: It’s You I Like (8 p.m., UNC-TV) – Celebrities, cast members and Joanne Rogers recall their favorite moments from “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of the series. We’ll hear from celebrities like Yo-Yo Ma, John Lithgow, Michael Keaton, Whoopi Goldberg, Sarah Silverman, Esperanza Spaulding, Itzhak Perlman and Judd Apatow.

Also on . . .

ACC Tournament (Noon, ESPN2 and WRAL) – Things get started at noon (Boston College vs. Georgia Tech on ESPN2 and WRAL2), with games also at 2 (Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh on ESPN2 and WRAL2) and 7 p.m. (Syracuse vs. Wake Forest on ESPNU and WRAL).

The Bachelor: After the Final Rose (8 p.m., ABC) – Arie, Becca and Lauren discuss the outcome of their journey with Chris Harrison, and special guests talk about Arie’s dilemma and the choices he made.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Voice (9 p.m., NBC) – Blind Auditions continue.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (10 p.m., ABC) – In the finale, Kevin helps a stranger honor his deceased uncle’s burial wishes, and Yvette makes a drastic decision regarding her future with Kevin.

Oprah at the Apollo (10 p.m., OWN) – Oprah interviews Stephen Colbert, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Yara Shahidi (“grown-ish,” “black-ish”).

This Is Us (10 p.m., NBC) – Randall and Beth welcome visitors to their home.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

ATSC 3.0 - Next Generation 4K TV broadcasting explained

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.