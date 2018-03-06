Garrett Wang as Ensign Harry S.L. Kim, center, makes an appearance in Raleigh on Saturday.
Meet a 'Star Trek: Voyager' star at free event in Raleigh

By Brooke Cain

March 06, 2018 11:02 AM

Raleigh

Ensign Harry S. L. Kim will board the USS Kitty Hawk on Saturday to brief crew members (and guests) on the various pertinent details of StarFleet operations.

Actually, actor Garrett Wang, who played Kim in the "Star Trek: Voyager" television series, will speak at a free event hosted by the local "Star Trek" fan club, USS Kitty Hawk.

Wang, who played Kim from 1995 to 2001, will take part in a Q&A after his talk and will be available to sign autographs (there's a $50 fee for those, cash only).

You can meet Wang from 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday at Pendo, located at 150 Fayetteville St. in downtown Raleigh (4th floor of the Wells Fargo Capital Center). Attendance is free, but you'll need to let them know you're coming by leaving a comment for Kitty Hawk commanders.

USS Kitty Hawk is the Raleigh chapter of StarFleet International, a worldwide association of fans.

