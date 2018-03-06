Krysten Ritter stars in "Marvel's Jessica Jones" on Netflix.
Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Thursday: A new season of 'Jessica Jones' on Netflix, more ACC Tourney

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

March 06, 2018 01:38 PM

Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Netflix) - Season 2 of one of Marvel’s strongest series lands today.



ACC Tournament (Noon, WRAL and ESPN) - The quarterfinals get started at noon, with games continuing at 2, 7 and 9 p.m. See our complete guide to ACC Tournament games -- including where and when you can see preempted programming like soaps and Thursday primetime shows "Superstore," "Will & Grace," "A.P. Bio," "Champions" (a new show!) and "Chicago Fire."

Grey’s Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC) - Maggie’s relationship with Clive progresses, so she invites him for a game night to meet Meredith and Amelia.



Young Sheldon (8:30 p.m., CBS) - Sheldon makes friends with an upperclassman who introduces him to a new field of science.

Top Chef (9 p.m., Bravo) - The final two chefs cook to win the title — and they’ll not only have to impress the “Top Chef” judges, but also food superstars Nancy Silverton, Jonathan Waxman and Curtis Duffy.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.