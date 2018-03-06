What to Watch on Thursday: A new season of 'Jessica Jones' on Netflix, more ACC Tourney

Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Netflix) - Season 2 of one of Marvel’s strongest series lands today.







ACC Tournament (Noon, WRAL and ESPN) - The quarterfinals get started at noon, with games continuing at 2, 7 and 9 p.m. See our complete guide to ACC Tournament games -- including where and when you can see preempted programming like soaps and Thursday primetime shows "Superstore," "Will & Grace," "A.P. Bio," "Champions" (a new show!) and "Chicago Fire."

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Grey’s Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC) - Maggie’s relationship with Clive progresses, so she invites him for a game night to meet Meredith and Amelia.







Young Sheldon (8:30 p.m., CBS) - Sheldon makes friends with an upperclassman who introduces him to a new field of science.

Top Chef (9 p.m., Bravo) - The final two chefs cook to win the title — and they’ll not only have to impress the “Top Chef” judges, but also food superstars Nancy Silverton, Jonathan Waxman and Curtis Duffy.