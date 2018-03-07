What to Watch on Wednesday: New ‘Hap and Leonard’ season starts, ‘Life Sentence’ on The CW

Hap and Leonard: The Two Bear Mambo (10 p.m., Sundance) – The third season of this series based on the books by Joe R. Landsdale follows Hap (Michael Kenneth Williams) and Leonard (James Purefoy) as they scramble to locate Florida Grange (Tiffany Mack), who has gone missing in the Klan-infested Grovetown. The season will also feature Louis Gossett Jr., Corbin Bernsen, Andrew Dice Clay, Laura Allen and Curtis Harding.

Also on . . .

ACC Tournament (Noon, WRAL) – Things get started at noon, with games continuing at 2, 7 and 9 p.m. See our complete guide to ACC Tournament games -- including where and when you can see preempted programming like soaps and Thursday primetime shows "Black List," "Law & Order: SVU” and "Chicago P.D."

The X-Files (8 p.m., Fox) – Mulder and Scully investigate the brutal animal attack of a little boy, while suspecting darker forces are at play.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Life Sentence (9 p.m., The CW) – In this new series, a woman learns her cancer has been cured, which means she must face the consequences of living like she was dying for the past eight years.

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry (9 p.m., E!) – This show (now in its third season) is my new obsession. Tonight, Tyler works with Taye Diggs, Katy Mixon (“American Housewife”), Giuliana Rancic and Christina El Moussa.