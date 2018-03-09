What to Watch on Friday: Netflix has 'Collateral' and 'Love,' plus we get ACC semifinals

Collateral (Netflix) - Netflix delivers this limited British series about a young pizza delivery man shot dead in South London and the detective (Carey Mulligan) who investigates the very twisty circumstances surrounding the murder.

Love (Netflix) - We also get the third season of this comedy series, which has Gus and Mickey in a fully committed relationship.

ACC Tournament (7 p.m., WRAL and ESPN) - The semifinal games are at 7 and 9 p.m. See our complete guide to ACC Tournament games-- including where and when you can see preempted programming like "Blind Spot," "Taken," and "Dateline."

Jane the Virgin (9 p.m., The CW) - Jane’s fixation on a negative review leaves her with writer’s block.



