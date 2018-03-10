What to Watch on Saturday: Hallmark's 'Love,' Randall's big 'SNL' gig, ACC Championship

Love, Once and Always (9 p.m., Hallmark) - When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down a revered New England estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve it. As they work to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future.

Also on tonight . . .

Stalked by a Reality Star (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this movie, Kendra is thrilled to meet handsome TV star Brad at a party. When she discovers that Brad is not as charming as he first seemed, Kendra rejects him, only to realize that he has become obsessed with her and will stop at nothing to be near her.

ACC Championship (8:30 p.m., WRAL and ESPN) - I still can’t used to this not being on a Sunday afternoon, but the ACC Championship game is at 8:30 p.m. Here's more info on how to watch.

Sterling K. Brown during a promo in Studio 8H. Brown will host "Saturday Night Live" on March 10. Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) hosts and James Bay performs.





Falling Water (10 p.m., USA) - In the season 2 finale, Taka and Alex interrogate Shadowman.









