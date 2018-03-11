What to Watch on Sunday: 'American Idol' returns (on a new network) and OJ's 'Lost Confession'

American Idol (8 p.m., ABC) - After 15 seasons on Fox, this music competition series makes its big debut on ABC with hopefuls auditioning in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville. The new ABC judges are Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, and Ryan Seacrest is still your host (for now, at least). Based on commercials, we know of at least one North Carolina person who will compete -- Johnny White from Hickory. We'll keep a watch for other NC people, and considering our state's strong history with "Idol" contenders, there could be more.
O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession (8 p.m., Fox) - Does Fox care that ABC has resurrected its old "Idol" hit tonight? Nah. Fox has a two-hour special featuring O.J. Simpson's 2006 interview with Judith Regan, in which Simpson gave a hypothetical -- and detailed -- account of what happened the night in 1994 that his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, were murdered. Fox described the interview as "lost" until now. Soledad O'Brien hosts the special, which airs with limited commercial interruptions.
Timeless (9 p.m., NBC) - In the Season 2 premiere, Wyatt and Rufus go to a French battlefront during WWI to rescue Lucy, and Lucy recruits Marie Curie to help save the life of a wounded American soldier.
Deception (10 p.m., ABC) - In this forgettable new mid-season replacement series, Jack Cutmore-Scott plays a magician who helps the FBI
Wicked Tuna (9 p.m., National Geographic) - Season 7 starts with new opportunities for captains to settle old scores, forge fresh beginnings and bring in lucrative paychecks.
