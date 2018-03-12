What to Watch on Monday: Nat Geo has 'Jane' documentary on the life of Goodall

Jane (8 p.m., National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild) - This acclaimed documentary tells the story of Jane Goodall, whose chimpanzee research challenged the male-dominated scientific consensus of her time and revolutionized our understanding of thenatural world. The film, by Brett Morgen (“Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck,” “The Kid Stays in the Picture”), uses never-before-seen footage shot in Tanzania’s Gombe National Park in the 1960s
The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) - Blind Auditions continue.
American Idol (8 p.m., ABC) - The singing competition shows go head-to-head tonight, as “Idol” works through more auditions.
Mary Kills People (9 p.m., Lifetime) -Des and Mary team up in the Season 2 premiere, but a routine case causes Mary to question her choice to reconnect with him.
The Alienist (9 p.m., TNT) - Kreizler and Moore travel to Washington while Sara goes rogue in her pursuit of the truth.
Good Girls (10 p.m., NBC) - Beth, Annie and Ruby agree to help Rio smuggle contraband, and Annie prepares for a visit with a social worker that could affect her custody battle.
