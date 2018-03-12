Gombe, Tanzania - From the feature documentary "Jane," Jane Goodall and infant chimpanzee Flint reach out to touch each other's hands. Flint was the first infant born at Gombe after Jane arrived. With him she had a great opportunity to study chimp development and to have physical contact, which is no longer deemed appropriate with chimps in the wild.
Gombe, Tanzania - From the feature documentary "Jane," Jane Goodall and infant chimpanzee Flint reach out to touch each other's hands. Flint was the first infant born at Gombe after Jane arrived. With him she had a great opportunity to study chimp development and to have physical contact, which is no longer deemed appropriate with chimps in the wild. National Geographic Creative/ Hugo van Lawick
What to Watch on Monday: Nat Geo has 'Jane' documentary on the life of Goodall

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

March 12, 2018 07:00 AM

Jane (8 p.m., National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild) - This acclaimed documentary tells the story of Jane Goodall, whose chimpanzee research challenged the male-dominated scientific consensus of her time and revolutionized our understanding of thenatural world. The film, by Brett Morgen (“Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck,” “The Kid Stays in the Picture”), uses never-before-seen footage shot in Tanzania’s Gombe National Park in the 1960s

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) - Blind Auditions continue.

American Idol (8 p.m., ABC) - The singing competition shows go head-to-head tonight, as “Idol” works through more auditions.

Mary Kills People (9 p.m., Lifetime) -Des and Mary team up in the Season 2 premiere, but a routine case causes Mary to question her choice to reconnect with him.

The Alienist (9 p.m., TNT) - Kreizler and Moore travel to Washington while Sara goes rogue in her pursuit of the truth.

Good Girls (10 p.m., NBC) - Beth, Annie and Ruby agree to help Rio smuggle contraband, and Annie prepares for a visit with a social worker that could affect her custody battle.

