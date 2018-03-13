What to Watch on Tuesday: New 'Rise' drama debuts after 'This Is Us' season finale on NBC

Rise (10 p.m., NBC) - Take a few deep breaths after tonight's “This Is Us” finale and check out this great new drama from the producer and showrunner of “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood.” "Rise" revolves around a disillusioned high school teacher who takes over the school’s struggling theater department and after a few hiccups, not only inspires the faculty and students but the entire town. It calls to mind a straight (in the non-comedic sense) "Glee" with a teeny dash of "Smash," but the style is very much "Friday Night Lights." Remember those people who wouldn't watch "FNL" because they said they didn't like football, and we'd scream, "It's not about the football!" Well, this, with theater. You'll also need to put aside any Ted Mosby animosity you're holding onto in regards to the former "How I Met Your Mother" star, Josh Radnor. (It won't take long for you to forget about Ted.) Rosie Perez co-stars, and newcomer Damon J. Gillespie is incredible.
The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) - It’s the last night of Blind Auditions.
This Is Us (9 p.m., NBC) - We get the wedding of Toby and Kate in the Season 2 finale, and what looks like a fever dream of Jack still alive, as an old man, at the actual wedding. (Or maybe everything else has been a dream and Jack never died!)
For the People (10 p.m., ABC) - NBC isn’t the only network launching a new drama tonight. This ABC legal series is about six lawyers working on opposite sides of the legal system on the most high-profile, high-stakes federal cases in the country.
