Duke's Marvin Bagley, left, and NC State's Allerik Freeman
Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Thursday: NC State and Duke in NCAA Tournament action

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

March 15, 2018 06:45 AM

NCAA Tournament — The games really get started today, and we get matchups with Duke, NC State and UNC-Greensboro (and a few ACC games). UNC-G plays at 1:30 on TNT; Duke is at 2:45 on CBS; and NC State is at 4:20 on TBS. For the full schedule, including how to find all those channels and details on streaming options, check out our March Madness viewing guide.

Gotham (8 p.m., Fox)— Ivy picks her next target, leading Gordon and Lucius back to an old friend.

A.P. Bio (8:30 p.m., NBC)— Jack is attracted to a student’s mother at a parent-teacher conference, so he feigns interest in her son.

How to Get Away With Murder (10 p.m., ABC) — Annalise and her inner circle deal with the aftermath of a suspicious death, which culminates in a shocking arrest in the Season 4 finale.

